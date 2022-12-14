Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty is presently basking in the success of his last release, Kantara, which won hearts all over the country. Initially released in Kannada, the film’s popularity prompted the makers to release it in many other languages, including Hindi. While Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest films this year, it has also impressed people from all walks of life, including famous celebrities and Indian film actors. Many of them shared their words of praise for the film on social media. Now Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also showered the film with applause, further adding that he is ‘jealous’ of the film’s success and also of Rishab Shetty.

It was recently during a media event, where Rishab and Nawaz shared the same stage and interacted about their lives. The Raees actor was all praise for his counterpart and admitted that he is envious of Rishab Shetty’s work.

“He is doing such a good work, A sense of jealousy crops in naturally and further also the urge to compete more”, Nawaz added.

While the term ‘jealousy’ caught the attention of the reporter, Nawazuddin further clarified saying that it is not a ‘negative’ kind of jealousy but is something that pushes a person to realise about working harder.

‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an inspiration: Rishab Shetty

In the meantime, the Kannada filmmaker also responded to the statement and praised Nawazuddin in a similar manner. Noting that both of them are from middle-class families with no background in the industry, Rishab Shetty said, “I have watched so many films of Nawazuddin and he is a big inspiration. He has come from theatre, done so many small roles, and finally made it big. He is our senior though we share the same journey.”

Apart from that, the actor-director also spoke about if he was contemplating entering Bollywood. Rishab Shetty stated that he wants to make more films in Kannada and has no plans to come to Bollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.