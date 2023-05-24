Nawazuddin Siddiqui says no one gets depressed in villages, Gulshan Devaiah retorts, 'I'd not take him seriously'
Siddiqui's remarks about depression have been receiving some scathing responses on social media. And Devaiah too gave his take on the same
Mental health is an important and sensitive topic and a lot of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Tiger Shroff have spoken about it. In an interview with Mashable India, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the same, he said, “I come from a place where, if I would tell my father that I am feeling depressed, he would give me one tight slap.”
He added, “No one gets depression in villages, everyone is happy there. But I learnt about anxiety, depression, bipolar after coming to the city. This is an urban concept, people in cities glorify their emotions.”
Siddiqui’s remarks about depression have been receiving some scathing responses on social media. And Gulshan Devaiah too gave his take on the same. He tweeted- “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.”
I don’t intend to shit on Nawaz bhai for his beliefs or opinions. The idea is to discuss mental health and try and understand it. I do agree that his opinion about depression is a common theme among a lot of people. I myself struggle to understand mental health issues properly.… https://t.co/7Tcg97JzWs
— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023
Also, in a recent interaction with Shehnaaz Gill on her show Desi Vibes, the actress said she did have difficulty in talking in English and when asked the same to the actor, Siddiqui revealed, “Yes, I do, but when I go abroad, I can have conversations with women for three-four hours in English. You see, those people don’t judge.”
