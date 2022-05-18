Cannes 2022: Indian stars glitter on the red carpet
India is the 'Country of Honour' at Cannes film market. R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vani Tripathi, Rickey Kej, Prasoon Joshi and Shekhar Kapur are a part of Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Cannes Film Festival 2022: No Mask and COVID-19 Testing Required This Year
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to 28; masks and covid testing are not mandatory.
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Director Thierry Frémaux responds to diversity criticism in lineup selection
Frémaux suggested the discussion around gender equality in the film is often framed unfairly, and that the festival selects films based only on their quality.
75th Cannes Film Festival: After eight visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to now walk Cannes Red Carpet as an Indian Representative
Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be graced by several actors from the Indian film industry including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar and others.