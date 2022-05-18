Entertainment

Cannes 2022: Indian stars glitter on the red carpet

India is the 'Country of Honour' at Cannes film market. R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vani Tripathi, Rickey Kej, Prasoon Joshi and Shekhar Kapur are a part of Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur

FP Staff May 18, 2022 13:53:48 IST
Deepika Padukone in a SabyaSachi Sari at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur poses with AR Rahman, R Madhavan, singer Mame Khan, film director Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
@arrahman/instagram

Jury members Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th Cannes film festival on 17 May, 2022. AP

Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace pose for photographers at the photo call for the jury at the 75th Cannes film festival on 17 May, 2022. AP

Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th Cannes film festival. AP

The Indian contingent, including union minister Anurag Thakur, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapoor, Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, and Prasoon Joshi pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th Cannes film festival. AP

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote on Instagram: "From representing films from India to representing India
What an honour". He is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival. @nawazuddin._siddiqui/instagram

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to thank designer Manish Malhotra for his suit.
"Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys . Thank you @manishmalhotraworld . Styled by - @priyanjali_rajlaxmi_singh ." he wrote.
@actormaddy/instagram

Indian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone poses during a photocall of the Jury at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. AP

