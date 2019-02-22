You are here:

Navjot Singh Sidhu sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show over 'unsavoury remarks' on Pulwama attack, confirms IFTDA

FP Staff

Feb 22, 2019 09:24:50 IST

Indian Film and Television Directors' Association has released an official statement confirming that Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show. The body has also stated that Sony Entertainment channel has decided to terminate all his services. Moreover, it has also taken a pledge to not work with Sidhu or any Pakistani artistes as a homage to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack.

Navjot Singh Sidhu. File image

Condemning the "cowardly" attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama by a Pakistan-based terror group in which 42 CRPF soldiers were killed, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had asked whether an entire nation can be blamed for a handful of people. The comment had sparked massive outrage with netizens calling for a boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sony TV unless Sidhu was sacked from it.

Later, his absence from two episodes also fanned rumours that he had indeed been laid off from the talk show and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. In response, Sidhu had said that he had been replaced only for two episodes as he had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session. Archana also echoed Sidhu and said she had shot the two episodes on 9 and 13 February, but she was told her association with the show was temporary.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:25:13 IST

