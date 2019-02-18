Archana Puran Singh denies replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show

Reacting to the reports of her replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh said while she shot two episodes in the past, she has not yet been officially approached by the channel for a permanent spot."

Speaking to Asian News International on 16 February, the actor said she shot the two episodes 9 and 13 February but she was told they were temporary replacements as Sidhu was busy. She said that if approached, she will think about the issue. "No, I haven't replaced him. I have not received any official information from Sony Entertainment Television or anyone to be a permanent part of the show," she told Indo-Asian News Service.

Sony TV had put out a tweet welcoming Archana on the show.

One of the two episodes that Archana shot will feature Daler Mehandi, Hansraj Hans and Mika Singh. The other one will feature Sushant Singh Rajpoot , Bhumi Pednekar as guests. Both are yet to be telecast.

According to a reliable source, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show after his controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack.

During a media interaction on 15 February, Sidhu condemned the Pulwama attacks and said, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation, and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

His comments drew flak from various quarters.

