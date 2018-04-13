National Film Awards 2018 complete winners list: Sridevi named Best Actress; Newton is Best Hindi Film
The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, 13 April, and as per early reports, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton were among the major winners. And in a moving gesture, late actress Sridevi has been named Best Actress for MOM.
The jury, headed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, had handed over its recommendations to Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, on Thursday. The jury also counted screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob and actress Gautami Tadimalla among its members.
The 2017 National Awards were mired in controversy after Akshay Kumar was named Best Actor for his role in Rustom. There were allegations of favouritism against the jury head, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Akshay on several projects.
Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi had been named Best Actress for Minnaminungu. Mohanlal (Pulimurugan), Sonam Kapoor (Neerja) and Zaira Wasim (Dangal) had also won awards.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:
Best Assamese Film - Ishu
Best Bengali film - Mayurakshi
Best Tamil film - To Let
Best Telugu film - Ghazi
Best Gujarati film - Dhh
Best Tulu Film - Paddayi
Best Jasari Film - Sinjar
Best Ladakhi Film - Walking With The Wind
Best Action-direction Film - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Best Choreography - 'Gori Tu Latth Mar' from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Best Special Effects - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Special Jury Award - Nagarkirtan (Bengali)
Best Lyrics - ‘Muthuratna’, March 22 (Kannada)
Best Music Direction - AR Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Background Score - AR Rahman for MOM
Best Makeup Artist - Nagar Kirtan
Best Costume - Nagar Kirtan
Best Production Design - Take Off
Best Editing - Village Rockstar, Reema Das (Assamese)
Best Sound Design and Re-Recordist - Walking with the Wind (Ladakh) – Justin A Jose, Sanal George
Best Audiography (location sound) - Village Rockstar, Mallika Das
Best Original Screenplay - Sajeev Puzhoor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay - Bhayanakam, Jayaraj (director), adapted from a Japanese film
Best Cinematography - Bhayanakam
Best Female Playback Singer - Sasha Tirupathi,('Vaan Varuvaan') Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Male Playback Singer - KJ Yesudas, ('Poyi Maranja Kaalam') Viswasapoorvam Mansoor
Best child artist - Village Rockstar, Neeta Das
Best Supporting Actress - Divya Dutta, Irada
Best Supporting Actor - Fahad Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Critic on Cinema - Giridhar Jha
Best Director - Jayaraj, Bhayanakam
Best Children’s Film - Mhorkya
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation - Irada
Best Film on Social Issues - Aalorukkam
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration - Dhappa
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director - Sinjar
Best Feature Film - Village Rockstars
DadaSaheb Phalke Award - Vinod Khanna
Best Actor - Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan
Best Actress - Sridevi, MOM
Best Dialogues - Sambit Mohanty, Hello Arsi
Special Mentions - Pankaj Tripathi (Newton), Parvathy (Take Off), Prakruti Mishra (Hello Arsi), Yasharaj Karhade (Mhorkya)
Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) - Sunil Mishra
Best Book on Cinema - Matmagi Manipur: The First Manipuri Feature Film
Other mentions:
Best Film on Family Values [Non-Feature Films] - Happy Birthday
Best Direction [Non-Feature Films] - Nagraj Manjule for Pavasacha Nibandha
Best Cinematography [Non-Feature Films] - Appu Prabhakar (Eye Test), Arnold Fernandes (Dawn)
Best Audiography [Non-Feature Films] - Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha
Best On-Location Sound Recordist [Non-Feature Films] - Samarth Mahajan, The Unreserved
Best Editing [Non-Feature Films] - Sanjiv Monga and Tenzin Kunchok, Mrityubhoj — The Death Feast
Best Music [Non-Feature Films] - Ramesh Narayanan, Shored of Liberty
Best Narration/ Voice Over [Non-Feature Films] - Francois Castellino, The Lion of Laddak
Special Mention [Non-Feature Films] - Rebirth (Dir: Jayaraj); Cake Story (Dir: Rukshana Tabassum); Afternoon (Dir: Swapnil Vasant Kapure)
