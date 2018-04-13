You are here:

National Film Awards 2018 complete winners list: Sridevi named Best Actress; Newton is Best Hindi Film

The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, 13 April, and as per early reports, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton were among the major winners. And in a moving gesture, late actress Sridevi has been named Best Actress for MOM.

The jury, headed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, had handed over its recommendations to Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, on Thursday. The jury also counted screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob and actress Gautami Tadimalla among its members.

The 2017 National Awards were mired in controversy after Akshay Kumar was named Best Actor for his role in Rustom. There were allegations of favouritism against the jury head, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Akshay on several projects.

Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi had been named Best Actress for Minnaminungu. Mohanlal (Pulimurugan), Sonam Kapoor (Neerja) and Zaira Wasim (Dangal) had also won awards.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:

Best Assamese Film - Ishu

Best Bengali film - Mayurakshi

Best Tamil film - To Let

Best Telugu film - Ghazi

Best Gujarati film - Dhh

Best Tulu Film - Paddayi

Best Jasari Film - Sinjar

Best Ladakhi Film - Walking With The Wind

Best Action-direction Film - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Choreography - 'Gori Tu Latth Mar' from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Best Special Effects - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Special Jury Award - Nagarkirtan (Bengali)

Best Lyrics - ‘Muthuratna’, March 22 (Kannada)

Best Music Direction - AR Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Background Score - AR Rahman for MOM

Best Makeup Artist - Nagar Kirtan

Best Costume - Nagar Kirtan

Best Production Design - Take Off

Best Editing - Village Rockstar, Reema Das (Assamese)

Best Sound Design and Re-Recordist - Walking with the Wind (Ladakh) – Justin A Jose, Sanal George

Best Audiography (location sound) - Village Rockstar, Mallika Das

Best Original Screenplay - Sajeev Puzhoor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay - Bhayanakam, Jayaraj (director), adapted from a Japanese film

Best Cinematography - Bhayanakam

Best Female Playback Singer - Sasha Tirupathi,('Vaan Varuvaan') Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Male Playback Singer - KJ Yesudas, ('Poyi Maranja Kaalam') Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

Best child artist - Village Rockstar, Neeta Das

Best Supporting Actress - Divya Dutta, Irada

Best Supporting Actor - Fahad Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Critic on Cinema - Giridhar Jha

Best Director - Jayaraj, Bhayanakam

Best Children’s Film - Mhorkya

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation - Irada

Best Film on Social Issues - Aalorukkam

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration - Dhappa

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director - Sinjar

Best Feature Film - Village Rockstars

DadaSaheb Phalke Award - Vinod Khanna

Best Actor - Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan

Best Actress - Sridevi, MOM

Best Dialogues - Sambit Mohanty, Hello Arsi

Special Mentions - Pankaj Tripathi (Newton), Parvathy (Take Off), Prakruti Mishra (Hello Arsi), Yasharaj Karhade (Mhorkya)

Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) - Sunil Mishra

Best Book on Cinema - Matmagi Manipur: The First Manipuri Feature Film

***

Other mentions:

Best Film on Family Values [Non-Feature Films] - Happy Birthday

Best Direction [Non-Feature Films] - Nagraj Manjule for Pavasacha Nibandha

Best Cinematography [Non-Feature Films] - Appu Prabhakar (Eye Test), Arnold Fernandes (Dawn)

Best Audiography [Non-Feature Films] - Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha

Best On-Location Sound Recordist [Non-Feature Films] - Samarth Mahajan, The Unreserved

Best Editing [Non-Feature Films] - Sanjiv Monga and Tenzin Kunchok, Mrityubhoj — The Death Feast

Best Music [Non-Feature Films] - Ramesh Narayanan, Shored of Liberty

Best Narration/ Voice Over [Non-Feature Films] - Francois Castellino, The Lion of Laddak

Special Mention [Non-Feature Films] - Rebirth (Dir: Jayaraj); Cake Story (Dir: Rukshana Tabassum); Afternoon (Dir: Swapnil Vasant Kapure)

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 13:16 PM