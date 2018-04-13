You are here:

National Film Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna posthumously conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Apr,13 2018 13:43:02 IST

Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, who died last year, has been conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award — the highest cinema honour in India — posthumously.

It was a collective decision of the 65th National Film Awards jury, chaired by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, to confer the award on Vinod Khanna, who starred in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like "Mere Apne", Insaaf, Parvarish, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Qurbani, Dayavaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chandni, The Burning Train and Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

Kapur told the media here on Friday (13 April) that he wishes he had worked with Vinod Khanna at least once. Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on 27 April last year after prolonged illness. He was 70.

Vinod Khanna/Image from Twitter.

The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency. Many took to Twitter to express their happiness at the news of Vinod Khanna winning the prestigious award.

