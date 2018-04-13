National Film Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna posthumously conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, who died last year, has been conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award — the highest cinema honour in India — posthumously.

It was a collective decision of the 65th National Film Awards jury, chaired by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, to confer the award on Vinod Khanna, who starred in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like "Mere Apne", Insaaf, Parvarish, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Qurbani, Dayavaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chandni, The Burning Train and Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award for this year to the late Vinod Khanna. #NationalAwards2018 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 13, 2018

Kapur told the media here on Friday (13 April) that he wishes he had worked with Vinod Khanna at least once. Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on 27 April last year after prolonged illness. He was 70.

The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency. Many took to Twitter to express their happiness at the news of Vinod Khanna winning the prestigious award.

#Humtumhechahatehaiaise Late #VinodKhanna one of my favourites gets the highest Dadasaheb Falke award for outstanding contribution to #Indian #Cinema. Happy for the departed soul. @kavitavkhanna — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) April 13, 2018

