Recently, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that 16th September will be celebrated as National Cinema Day in the country, which essentially meant that many cinema chains and theatres would be offering movie tickets for Rs. 75. And as expected, the news elated all the moviegoers. After all, the average ticket price is usually more than Rs. 200. In such a scenario, movie buffs were jubilant as they were getting an opportunity to watch a film in a theatre at such a cheap rate. However, it appears that Bollywood fans need to wait a little longer to enjoy a budget-friendly show, as now MAI has reportedly postponed National Cinema Day, intending to safeguard Brahmastra’s collection.

According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the MAI has postponed National Cinema Day by a week, and now the special day will be celebrated on 23 September. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “The MAI has decided to postpone the National Cinema Day by a week. It’ll now be held on Friday, September 23, instead of Friday, September 16.” Opening up about the reason behind this decision, the source said that presently the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer “is the dominant film” and is “doing great.” Ayan Mukherji’s directorial performed strongly on Monday, this holds the testament “that it’ll do strong business on the second weekend too.”

The source added, “Disney, who has released Brahmastra, hence requested the multiplex association to push the celebrations by a week. The MAI and the multiplex teams found merit in their request.” Keeping its hefty budget in mind, the source continued that Brahmastra “needs to daily clock a huge number to become a hit and the Rs. 75 offer might prove to be a dampener.” Revealing that multiplexes are “grateful to Brahmastra,” the source said that the film “ended the dry period at the box office”. Hence keeping all this in mind, the MAI agreed to Disney’s plea and postponed the celebrations of National Cinema Day.

Brahmastra hit the theatres on 9 September and was made on a whopping over Rs 400 crore budget. After Day 3 the movie has bagged Rs. 225 crores at the box office.

