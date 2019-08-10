National Awards 2019: Padman wins Best Film on Social Issue; Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna react

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte's 2018 social drama Padman bagged the Best Film for social issues Award at the 66th National Awards, announced on 9 August. The film is based on the short story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land from Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which in turn was inspired by the life of Tamil Nadu social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. Akshay, Sonam, director R Balki, and producer Twinkle have shared their thoughts on winning the award.

Sharing his excitement on receiving the news of the win, Akshay says in a statement, "I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina (wife Twinkle Khanna) called me asking if it was true? If Padman had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues? All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news. I remember it was on the sets of Padman only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn’t be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course, R Balki, for putting it all together, and the entire team behind Pad Man.

Describing it as a "rewarding day," He adds that Swanand Kirkire also won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Chumbhak, the Marathi film he presented.

Writer-director R Balki says in a statement, "Truly happy that the first feature film on menstrual hygiene has been so effective. The award truly belongs to (Arunachalam) Muruganantham."

According to Sonam, the National Award win is the "only gratification one can ask for." The actress, who essayed a pivotal role in the film, said it is "truly humbling" for the film to have been accepted by the audiences on Instagram.

Congratulations to my friend, our brilliant director #RBalki and @murugaofficial thank you for being you and for your support every step of the way #Padman #NationalAward pic.twitter.com/X7uwDEVrvs — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2019

Akhsay retweeted another tweet of Twinkle's, where he said that he was called Twinkle by to confirm the news of Padman's win.

Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious...half excited to confirm if we’d actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, ‘Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!’ 😁 https://t.co/kti4I7DvxO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

A number of celebs, from Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar to Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh, took to Twitter to toast to Padman's win. Akshay thanked them in his tweets. Check them out

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 11:36:34 IST