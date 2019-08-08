Mission Mangal new trailer reveals Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's relentless efforts to make Mars project a success

Ahead of its theatrical release, a new trailer of Jagan Shakti's space drama Mission Mangal was released earlier today (8 August). It is a retelling of India's first ever mission to Mars. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari along with Akshay Kumar, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

The trailer opens to Akshay's Rakesh Dhawan, the scientist spearheading the Mars project, addressing a press conference on how he regrets to inform the failure of their first attempt. After admitting to his seniors that perhaps Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is not ready for Mars yet, he finds a ray of hope when his assistant Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan), suggests they give the mission another try. They soon assemble a team of scientists from different backgrounds to make the project a success. The clip also dives deeper into the lives of the women who fronted the mission.

While talking about the female-dominated cast, Kumar had told Press Trust of India that they are the real heroes of Mission Mangal, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, and are not bothered that there are five of them in the film, come together."

The film is produced by Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal is scheduled to release on 15 August and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House. The second season of Netflix India's original Sacred Games is also slated to release on Independence Day.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 13:01:05 IST