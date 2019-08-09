Natalie Portman's space film Lucy in the Sky, directed by Noah Hawley, to release on 4 October

Noah Hawley's space drama Lucy in the Sky, starring Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman in the lead, will have a limited theatrical release on 4 October. The film will clash with Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated DC film Joker, featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular character, as well as Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory.

Check out the release date announcement here

Lucy in the Sky follows Portman's character Lucy Cola, an astronaut, who starts to lose touch with reality after coming back home from a mission in space. She seems to be emotionally detached from everything around her, including her family. She then begins an affair with her fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin played by Jon Hamm, which becomes further complicated when he gets involved with Erin (Zazie Beetz).

It was previously reported that the film is loosely based on NASA Captain Lisa Nowak. Nowak was arrested for alleged kidnapping and murder attempt cases. She had driven over 900 miles from Houston to Orlando with a knife and a BB gun to confront her former lover, fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein, and his new girlfriend. She later confessed to charges of burglary and misdemeanour battery.

The screenplay has been scripted by Hawley, along with Brian C Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. The film will be financed by Reese Witherspoon, who was initially supposed to feature in the film, as well as Hawley, Bruna Papandrea, and John Cameron.

Halwey has previously directed television series like Fargo and Marvel's Legion.

Lucy in the Sky will be released by Fox Searchlight.

Earlier titled Pale Blue Dot, the film has been named after The Beatles song 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.'

Portman was last seen in the final instalment of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame as Jane Foster. In the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Portman will become the first female Thor in the fourth film from the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi will helm the project.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 09:54:16 IST