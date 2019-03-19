Lucy in the Sky trailer: Natalie Portman's astronaut loses touch with reality in Noah Hawley's directorial debut

The first trailer of Noah Hawley's sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky was released on Tuesday. Previously titled Pale Blue Dot, the film, named after The Beatles song, stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman in the lead.

Lucy in the Sky follows Portman's character Lucy Cola, an astronaut, who starts to lose touch with reality after coming back home from a mission in space. She seems to be emotionally detached from everything around her, including her family. She then begins an affair with her fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin played by Jon Hamm, which becomes further complicated when he gets involved with Erin (Zazie Beetz).

It was previously reported that the film is loosely based on NASA Captain Lisa Nowak, who was arrested for alleged kidnapping and a murder attempt. She later confessed to charges of burglary and misdemeanour battery.

Halwey has previously directed television series like Fargo and Marvel's Legion. Portman was last seen in Netflix's Annihilation alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac; and in Vox Lux, in which she played a damaged pop star.

Lucy in the Sky will be released by Fox Searchlight, but the makers are yet to officially announce a release date for the film.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 19:13:13 IST