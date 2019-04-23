You are here:

Natalie Portman to narrate Disneynature's Dolphin Reef film for studio's streaming service

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 14:56:44 IST

Natalie Portman has been roped in as the narrator of Disney feature film Dolphin Reef.

The film is created by Disneynature, the new Disney-branded film label. It will be released on Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service.

Natalie Portman. Image from Twitter @FashionweekNYC

Directed by Keith Scholey, the film revolves around Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. That is, until he cannot resist the many adventures the ocean has to offer.

"Disneynature takes audiences to spectacular and remote places to share remarkable wildlife stories captured by our award-winning film crews," Paul Baribault, vice president of Disneynature, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney+ will launch on 12 November. The platform will also include many Marvel and Star Wars TV shows including The Mandalorian and a standlone series focused on Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Portman was last seen in Annihilation and Vox Lux. Her upcoming projects include Lucy in the Skywhich will follow an astronaut named Lucy Cola, who starts to lose touch with reality after coming back home from a mission in space.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

