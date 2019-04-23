You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Natalie Portman's appearance at world premiere sparks theories of Jane Foster's comeback

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 14:26:18 IST

Natalie Portman made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles on 22 April, sending Marvel fans into a frenzy. The Oscar winner was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the astrophysicist Jane Foster and Thor's love interest in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). However, her character did not return to any of the Avengers films that followed.

Since then, Portman has starred in films like Jackie, Vox Lux, Annihilation and will also be seen as an astronaut  in Lucy in the Sky

Fans were thrilled to see Portman gracing the purple carpet of the Marvel event, but also wondered whether her character would make a comeback in the upcoming film.

Touted as the most awaited film of 2019, the last instalment of MCU's Phase III will release worldwide on 26 April.

