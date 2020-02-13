Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's criticism of her Oscars ensemble that it wasn't 'brave' enough

Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars ensemble, a cape embroidered with the names of snubbed female directors, is apparently not the favourite of actor Rose McGowan.

McGowan, in a Facebook post, called the cape "the kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery," cited The Hollywood Reporter. "Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do," she added.

However, Portman has responded to McGowan's claims through a statement. The actress confesses McGowan is right to not call her 'brave,' as she herself associates that adjective with the people who had the courage to stand up against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and testify against him in a court of law, state reports.

Variety quotes Portman as saying, "I agree with Ms McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me 'brave' for wearing a garment with women’s names on it. Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure.”

McGowan, who claimed she was raped by Weinstein at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, had later settled for a $100,000 deal with him, added the report.

Check out Rose McGowan's Facebook post

The cape the Black Swan actress chose for the red carpet during the 92nd Oscars had the name of the directors including Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics), Variety reported.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 10:11:40 IST