Queen & Slim trailer: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith are fugitives in Lena Waithe's crime thriller

On 24 June, Universal Pictures released the first trailer of their upcoming drama Queen & Slim. Directed by Emmy Award winning writer Melina Matsoukas, the film is adapted to screen from a script penned by Lena Waithe.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Nightflyers), Queen & Slim is a dramatic thriller with romantic undertones that follows a black couple out on the run after they 'accidentally' shoot a cop.

Watch a first look at Emmy Award-winning writer/producer @lenawaithe and director @melinamatsoukas' upcoming film #QueenAndSlim, in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/pYKKQSjFQS — Queen & Slim (@QueenAndSlim) June 24, 2019

The trailer opens to Daniel and Jodie's first date in a isolated diner late at night. On the drive home after the date, the couple is pulled over by a police officer for a minor traffic breach. Panicked and overpowered by the cop, Daniel grabs the gun and shoots the cop in self-defense. Bewildered on what to do next, the couple flees the scene.

They quickly take to outlaw life, falling in love as they as are bonded by this tragic incident. However, the two cannot fully escape their past because a video of the incident has gone viral, and their faces have unwittingly become symbols of pain and grief for people across the country.

The film also stars Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Chloe Sevigny (The Act), Indya Moore (Pose) and Grammy-winning country singer Sturgill Simpson, who recently appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die.

Waithe wrote the script based on an original idea by bestselling author James Frey ('A Million Little Pieces, Katerina'). Bankrolled by Makeready, Queen & Slim is distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide and opens to theaters on 27 November.

