Oscars 2020: From Natalie Portman to Spike Lee and Billy Porter, red carpet outfits that made a statement

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2020 10:35:24 IST

The Oscars 2020 red carpet, filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, witnessed two stellar outfits worn by Spike Lee and Natalie Portman that made a personal and political statement.

At the red carpet, Spike Lee paid tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant with a Lakers jacket sporting the basketball player's 24.

Lee paid tribute to the NBA star Kobe Bryant by sporting a purple Lakers jacket with the basketball star's 24 on his lapel, while Portman's cape was studded with the names of snubbed female directors.

Natalie Portman's cape was studded with the names of snubbed female directors at the Oscars red carpet 2020.

While the two stood out at the 2020 Academy Awards, among other attendees were Billy Porter, who wore a gold-feathered top and orange silk overflowing skirt, and the Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish wearing an oversized, fuzzy Chanel white suit, and a hairdo that was bright green on the top and black at the bottom.

Billy Porter stepping on to the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish also walked the red carpet in a Chanel jacket at the Oscars 2020.

Yet another stunner on the red carpet at the Oscars was Janelle Monae, who glittered in a Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, accompanied by a hood. Also walking the red carpet in a chic black Dior with a high slit was Charlize Theron while Renée Zellweger sported an Armani Privé one-shoulder column gown in white silk.

Janelle Monnet sported a shimmering outfit at the red carpet which took 600 hours to make.

Charlize Theron sporting a chic black Dior at the Academy Awards.

Renée Zellweger wore an off-shoulder Armani Privé on the red carpet.

Wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with embellishments of stringed gems was actor Scarlet Johansson whose 2019 film Marriage Story had received several nominations at the Academy Awards. Cynthia Erivo also arrived at the red carpet wearing a Versace white ballgown with one diagonal strap and a thigh-high slit.

Scarlet Johansson at the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Cynthia Erivo sporting a Versace ballgown at the Academy Awards.

Actor Gerard Butler was also among the attendees stepping on to the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

Actor Gerard Butler was also among the attendees stepping on to the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

Actor Margot Robbie, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell, stepped on the red carpet in a vintage strapless navy Chanel dress with a jewel pendant and cuff sleeves.

Margot Robbie wearing a Chanel dress at the red carpet.

Young Julia Butters wore a bubble gum pink dress, while Laura Dern shone in a stunning pink gown with black bustier made by Armani Privé.

Julia Butters at the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Laura Dern looked glamourous in her pink gown as she glided on the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

Also at the Oscars was Sandra Oh who wore a dreamy pale pink sequin dress by Elie Saab and Penelope Cruz sporting a stylish black number.

Sandra Oh at the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Penelope Cruz sporting a stylish black number at the event.

Academy Award-nominee Saoirse Ronan decked up in a Gucci gown featuring a V-neck bodice made out of the black satin left over from her BAFTAs gown at the red carpet. Also among the attendees ware Kelly Marie Tran and Sigourney Weaver.

Saoirse Ronan at the Academy Awards.

Kelly Marie Tran attending the 2020 Academy Awards.

stepping on to the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

Sigourney Weaver stepping on to the red carpet at the Academy Awards

Regina King sported an asymmetrical Versace number while Mindy Kaling walked the red carpet in a marigold one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana gown. Zazie Beetz also appeared on the red carpet in a strapless black midi dress and Bulgari jewellery.

Mindy Kaling attending the Oscars red carpet.

Regina King sporting an asymmetrical Versace gown at the awards.

Zazie Beetz

Also attending the Academy Awards was Gal Gadot sporting a Givenchy Haute Couture gown. The stars walking the red carpet also included Blac Chyna, Waas Al-Kataeb and Lily Aldridge.

Blac Chyna sporting a bold black number at the Academy Awards.

Gal Gadot in a pink and black outfit at the 2020 Oscars.

Lily Altridge in a beautiful, white number also stepped on to the red carpet at the event.

All images courtesy of the Associated Press.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 10:36:55 IST

