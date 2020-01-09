Narcos: Mexico season 2 teaser reveals Diego Luna's drug lord Félix Gallardo will face big consequences in Netflix drama

A teaser of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico season 2 has been released, teasing the return of Diego Luna's lead character.

The actor will reprise his role of Félix Gallardo, the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel and a man responsible for unifying the conflicting drug traffickers in the ’80s. However, the teaser reveals that Félix's notoriety has its own drawbacks.

Though the clip shows very little of the plot, it stages a Last Supper-style dinner, with Félix at the head, surrounded by guests, engaged in a civil conversation.

As the camera snoops underneath the table, beyond the smiles and jokes at the table, we find everyone has a secret gun pointing at each other. The voiceover of agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) returns as he says, “Backstabbing’s hard work. It wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

Check out the teaser here

The official synopsis states the new season will be "chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs".

Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico, that started streaming from 16 November, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge. It also featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light on the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel.

McNairy had served as a narrator for the first season but his identity was revealed only towards the end of the last episode.

Production started on season two in Mexico City in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, and Andres Baiz have also executive produced the series.

Narcos: Mexico is a part of Netflix's cult hit Narcos series, which focused on the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), as well as the Cali Cartel.

Narcos: Mexico season two is slated to premiere on 13 February on Netflix.

