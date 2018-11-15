Narcos: Mexico red carpet event cancelled by Netflix following California wildfires; screening to continue as planned

The raging wildfires in California forced Netflix to cancel the red carpet premiere of Narcos: Mexico. The premiere of the fourth season of the drug drama was scheduled to be held on 14 November but it has now been scrapped, according to Deadline.

"In light of the tragic and escalating wildfires in Los Angeles, we will be canceling tonight's red carpet for the premiere of Narcos: Mexico. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage your support of one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted," read a statement from a Netflix spokesperson.

This is the third red carpet cancellation by the streaming giant in the wake of the Woolsey fires. Netflix had earlier this week canceled red carpets for the Coen Brothers-directed The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Susanne Bier's Bird Box.

Narcos: Mexico will chart the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in the 1980s, pitting DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) against drug kingpin Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). The previous three series of Narcos focused on the drugs wars in Colombia, first with Escobar's Medellin cartel and then the rise of the rival Cali cartel after his death.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix globally on 16 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 15:14 PM