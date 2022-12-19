Aisha (Diop), the protagonist of the film, wakes up with waves gushing over her and that explains the end of the film. As we sink into the scary horror story we realise how we crib about small things in life and how there are so many who have much more painful things to deal with. Many of us have woken up in the middle of the night because of a nightmare and we sometimes ignore it as maybe it was a stressful day or maybe we are thinking too much. But sometimes those ugly dreams tell us about a disaster that is going to happen.

And that’s exactly what happened with Aisha of the film Nanny wakes up every night with her bed sinking in the sea and she being drowned. A horror story done in a very subtle way and an emotional connect that many can relate to who migrate to bigger towns and cities with the dream of making some money for the family and the future of their children. The tension in Nanny grows gradually like a slow pain and spreads in your body. Debutant writer and director, Nikyatu Jusu beautifully touches upon African folklore.

For many Africans and Asians, the United States is a dream land, a land of abundance and opportunities and to get a job as a taxi driver or even a nanny is like your future and your kid’s future will be well taken care of. But such is not the story. It is only after landing there that the hard reality hits you so hard and sometimes you are not even left with an opportunity to come back.

Nanny shows that for single mom Aisha her dream is to get her only son Lamine (Jahleel Kamara) to come live with her in her new modest home. Nanny very subtly touches upon gender pay gap, the boys club culture, the divide between the haves and have nots in many that makes you think if it is right to plunge into the big US dream. Nanny is truly about the sacrifice of a mother and to be specific a single mother who is managing the house of her employees, a cold white couple along with her daughter Rose and complaining about the extra hours of work, but when she asks for her pending wages for overtime work there is always an excuse tagged with a delay. The film makes us question whether the United States is really a land of opportunities or is just a hype, where the people of colour will always be looked down at?

Nanny is now showing on amazon Prime Video.

