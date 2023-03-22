Zwigato director Nandita Das has recently shared a note on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the audience who watched the film and shared their reactions. In the caption, Nandita mentioned that there were people who found the movie too real, too heavy, or not too dramatic. She added, “But what was moving was to hear the reflective responses – a 12-year-old’s poignant questions; an 80-year-old who felt it is never too late to change; conversations lingering, even after the lights came on in theatres…and more.”

Zwigato, which released last Friday, received positive reviews from audiences. Das went on to say that many people have shared they have now started tipping and rating the delivery executives far more generously than they ever did. The filmmaker further added that the movie has evidently triggered something deeper.

Have a look at this post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

Das ended the note by saying that while the film’s success is a cause for celebration, what stands out to her is the immersive experience that is making the audiences dive inwards.

Nandita’s post attracted a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Actor Shahana Goswami wrote that Nandita is a storyteller and that’s what makes her movies so special. Many users also congratulated the director on her post.

Zwigato stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles. Kapil is seen as a food delivery agent in the movie, who takes this job after he loses his post of floor incharge at a factory.

According to the media reports, Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International in the month of September last year, and also had his Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The Kapil Sharma starrer was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as well. The movie has managed to collect a net revenue of Rs 1.05 crore in just two days of its release.

Born and brought up in Delhi, actress and director Nandita Das has helmed several other hits like Firaaq (2008) and Manto (2018). She has also starred in I Am (2011) and Midnight’s Children (2013).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.