Ever since Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato has been released, the film has received huge appreciation from the audience and also a lot of positive reviews. Director Nandita Das has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram to reach out to her audiences and share her experience that went into making the film. In a new addition to this, Das shared another BTS video to recall the last day of shooting Zwigato. She also added a caption that reads, “Today marks a year since the last day of shoot. How time flies!”

As the video plays, we can see glimpses of the director talking to the lead cast of Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami during the shooting.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

This came just a day after Nandita Das shared a long note to express her gratitude towards the audience for their wholesome response to her film.

Noting that the weekend went like a “rollercoaster ride” since the film’s release, Das shared that she has been receiving a lot of messages and feedback that has made “people reflect and pricked their conscience to do something.”

Talking about the kind of feedback that the film has received, the director further wrote, “Slowly it is going beyond the excitement of Kapil’s new avatar, the intriguing combination of him and me – two people from seemingly different worlds, Shahana’s brilliant performance, Applause’s first film release or my third directorial venture. While all of these are causes for much celebration, what stands out is the immersive experience that is making people dive inwards and their need to share it generously. As long as I see this gentle stir, I am happy.”

About Zwigato

Helmed by Nandita Das under the banner of Applause Entertainment, Zwigato features Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The film which was released on 17 March 2023 is based on the plight of a food delivery person who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.