Nana Patekar to play first R&AW chief Rameshwarnath Kao in Firoz Nadiadwala's TV series

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding Nana Patekar, it is being reported that the actor will be playing a R&AW agent in a TV series.

Patekar will be seen stepping into the shoes of India’s first R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing) head Rameshwarnath Kao, who served the agency since its inception in 1969 to 1977, and founded the Aviation Research Centre and the Joint Intelligence Committee. The show, to be produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, is expected to go on floors in November, reports Mumbai Mirror.

As per the same report, the show is said to revolve round R&AW’s first mission, which was to liberate East Pakistan and create a new country, Bangladesh.

Arjun Kumar, the associate producer on the project, confirmed the news and said that Nana was the perfect choice for the part since "like R&AW, he does a lot of good work quietly". He further said that in recent times, there has been a marked shift in Indian TV viewership from home-grown series to American shows, adding that the only way that the trend can be altered is by producing quality content.

Actress Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about a sexual harassment incident that occurred a decade ago, accusing Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour on the sets of 2009 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Patekar is reportedly in the process of sending a legal notice to the actress, claiming that she has levelled false accusations against him.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 14:40 PM