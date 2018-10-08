You are here:

Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar harassment row: Horn Ok Please producer denies misconduct allegations

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 10:20:13 IST

Nana Patekar, who stands accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, cancelled Monday's (8 October) press conference which was scheduled to take place at his Andheri residence, according to News 18. Patekar was expected to address the media, especially since he had accused the actress of lying about the alleged incident in front of the press. The reason for the cancellation of the conference has not been revealed yet.

Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute told ANI that she has been asked to record her statement before the police on 9 October.

Meanwhile, Samee Siddiqui, the producer of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, submitted an application before the Oshiwara police station stating the investigation had already been carried out by the Goregaon police. He alleged that no molestation had occurred and deemed the fiasco a "publicity stunt".

Patekar, on 6 October, returned to Mumbai from Jodhpur where he was shooting for Housefull 4. On the same day, Dutta filed a police complaint against him for harassing and intimidating her. "Tanushree Dutta has given us a complaint against Nana Patekar. As of now there is not any FIR registered in this case," Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said.

Several actors from Bollywood lauded Dutta for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 13:20 PM

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row: With reluctant responses, Hindi cinema’s old guard exposes its banality

Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: Swara Bhasker analyses why #MeToo movement evades Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment: People in industry know he has beaten, molested actresses

