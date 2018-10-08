Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar harassment row: Horn Ok Please producer denies misconduct allegations

Nana Patekar, who stands accused of sexually harassing Tanushree Dutta on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, cancelled Monday's (8 October) press conference which was scheduled to take place at his Andheri residence, according to News 18. Patekar was expected to address the media, especially since he had accused the actress of lying about the alleged incident in front of the press. The reason for the cancellation of the conference has not been revealed yet.

It happens in every industry so let us not demonise Bollywood. Lakhs of girls work in this industry and I am really proud of this industry: @ashokepandit on #BollywoodMeToo pic.twitter.com/e2QowVlvrx — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 8, 2018

According to Nitin Satpute #TanushreeDutta's lawyer, she has been asked to record her statement before the police on Tuesday. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Ra4MvP1j4q — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute told ANI that she has been asked to record her statement before the police on 9 October.

Meanwhile, Samee Siddiqui, the producer of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, submitted an application before the Oshiwara police station stating the investigation had already been carried out by the Goregaon police. He alleged that no molestation had occurred and deemed the fiasco a "publicity stunt".

Mumbai: Producer of film 'Horn OK Please' Samee Siddiqui submitted an application before Oshiwara police station, stating that the matter had already been investigated by Goregaon police. He also stated that 'no molestation occurred & this is a publicity stunt'. #TanushreeDutta — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

Patekar, on 6 October, returned to Mumbai from Jodhpur where he was shooting for Housefull 4. On the same day, Dutta filed a police complaint against him for harassing and intimidating her. "Tanushree Dutta has given us a complaint against Nana Patekar. As of now there is not any FIR registered in this case," Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said.

Several actors from Bollywood lauded Dutta for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 13:20 PM