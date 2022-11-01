Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Speaking about the efforts that went into creating the stunning visual effects of the film, which have now become a benchmark for Indian Cinema, Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus, said, “When we set out to make Brahmāstra, we were quintessentially aiming to tell an Indian story with a global appeal. VFX and CGI were integral to that vision, and after looking at the response from fans, I can safely say that we have succeeded. This film was challenging because a project of this magnitude requires a lot of coordination and technical precision, but Ayan’s vision was extraordinary, and it motivated us to achieve these new heights. We are excited for the digital premiere of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on Disney+ Hotstar and for the film to reach a wider audience across the world.”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.

~Catch the path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4th onwards.

