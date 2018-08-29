Nagarjuna's new DevaDas stills released on his 59th birthday, actor's look reminiscent of old detective films

On Nagarjuna's 59 birthday, the makers of DevaDas unveiled new stills from the upcoming comedy, where the actor is spotted sporting two very different looks.

In the first image, Nagarjuna is seen sitting on a sofa, laughing heartily during a telephone conversation. The second image, set in a railway station, is almost reminiscent of the representation of popular detectives in films and television, such as Sherlock Holmes and Byomkesh Bakshy, with the actor wearing a top hat and a trench coat, lurching in a corner against a pole intently waiting for someone.

In the film, Nagarjuna will be portraying the role of a gangster alongside Nani, who will be essaying the role of a doctor. The first look of DevaDas released on 7 August where the protagonists were witnessed collapsed on a bed after being inebriated by alcohol. In the 50-second-long teaser shared on 24 August, Nani was seen gulping neat pegs of whiskey down with a frazzled Nagajuna staring on, indicating that the spirit shall play a significant role in the narrative.

Apart from the two superstars, DevaDas also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Aakansha Singh, Naresh VK and Bahubali Prabhakar.

The film, which is reportedly an official remake of the Hollywood film Analyze This, starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 27 September.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 14:11 PM