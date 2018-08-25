DevaDas teaser: Nagarjuna, Nani bond over alcohol in Sriram Adittya's upcoming Telegu comedy

A 50-second-long teaser of Sriram Adittya’s upcoming Telugu directorial Devadas was dropped on 24 August, where Nani, who plays Das in the film, is seen gulping down pegs of alcohol one after the other.

Small peg!! Do you like it with soda or water?? I like it on the rocks😄👉👉👉 https://t.co/juWqBV5p92 #DevaDasTeaser — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 24, 2018

The teaser begins with gangster Deva, played by Nagarjuna, pouring himself and his friend Das a drink at Das's clinic. However, the moment he turns back to fetch the bottle of soda, Das hurriedly chugs down the neat alcohol. A befuddled Deva again pours the whiskey, and before he could water it down, Das again repeats his action, his eyes widely staring at the empty glasses.

The background score is aptly peppy, situating the film as a comedy. Throughout the clip, while Nagarjuna is seen talking, Nani impresses with his silent, humourous act.

The title of the film is derived from the names of the protagonists Deva and Dasu.

Apart from the two superstars, DevaDas also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Aakansha Singh, Naresh VK and Bahubali Prabhakar.

The film, which is reportedly an official remake of the Hollywood film Analyze This, starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 14:23 PM