Naam Reh Jayega receives a shoutout from popular star plus characters
Check out the heartfelt shout out given by these popular star plus characters for the show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’
India’s prominent show Naam Reh Jayega which airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 Pm is currently being loved nationwide. The show is a tribute to the life of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Every episode unfolds a new story of the late singer. Naam Reh Jaayega is a perfect blend of nostalgic stories coming along with musical chords which take you back to the golden times filled with memories of Lata Didi.
Recently, some of the well-known characters from Star Plus came together to give a massive shout-out to the life journey of Lata Didi which includes Malvika from Anupama.
Sai from Ghum hai kisikey pyaar mein
Imlie from Imlie
and Preesha from yeh hai chahatein
Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh and Sai Baba Studios, Naam Reh Jayega, is an 8 episode series, in which 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar!
Tune into starplus every Sunday at 7 pm for Naam Reh Jayega.
