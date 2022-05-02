Eighteen prominent singers of the country have come together to give tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with Naam Reh Jaayega. The 8 episode, hour-long series is on air from 1st May 2022 on StarPlus

Eighteen prominent singers of the country came together to give a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Star Plus' Naam Reh Jaayega. The first episode was aired last Sunday and it made all didi fans emotional and teary-eyed.

In the episode, we also saw Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha sharing some interesting anecdotes about the legendary singer and brother Hridaynath talking about his beautiful memories with Lataji.

Talking about the fun moments with her sister, Usha Mangeshkar said, “Lata didi was very naughty and she was always up for some mischief. Lata didi loved to organize plays, where she used to sing. Lata didi always used to play the role of Tukaram Maharaj and she used to make our sisters, Asha di and Meena di her students and used to ask them to sing. I remember she used to say “Ab mein jata hu Swarg mein” and then she used to jump down.”

On the other hand, Hridaynath spoke about her affectionate gesture and said, "I was 5 years old so my mother took me away as our father passed away in front of me. Death, demise, and passing away, these were just some words for me, I had no idea what it all meant, I was too young for it. But yes I was devastated for sure, I felt something is not right. I remember Lata didi came and she got Chiwda, Sev, and other Farsan for us. She took me on her lap and fed me. For others, she was Lata Mangeshkar, but for me, she was my DIDI".

He also added, "Lata Mangeshkar did not become Lata Mangeshkar just like that. She had to go through a lot, she struggled a lot. There were so many times she used to feel that she is an orphan, she has no one. And the way she stood up after being so broken is what makes her a legend."

