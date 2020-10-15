Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra says he's recovered from coronavirus after home quarantine
Sharad Malhotra took to social media to share that he was finally free of COVID-19, and also thanked those who supported him during his recovery.
Sharad Malhotra, known for playing the lead role in Naagin 5, recently revealed that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Malhotra had said that he was displaying mild symptoms of the virus and was isolating at home. His wife, Ripci Bhatia, had tested negative.
The actor took to social media to share that he was finally free of the virus. Malhotra thanked his wife for aiding his recovery and all his friends and fans for their best wishes. He thanked Balaji Telefilms, the creators of Naagin 5, his doctors, as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Here is his post
View this post on Instagram
"NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet 😊 A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits 🙏🖤
Malhotra's Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal congratulated him and asked him to resume work soon. Earlier, Sehgal, along with the rest of the cast and crew, had also tested negative and hence the team could carry on with the shooting, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Although many television actors have contracted the virus in recent days, most of them have been able to defeat COVID-19. This list includes Parth Samthaan, Debina Bonnerjee, and Gurmeet Choudhary.
