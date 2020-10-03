Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus

“I am under strict medical supervision,' says Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is currently quarantined at home with mild symptoms. The actor plays the role of Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. His wife, Ripci Bhatia, however, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Post diagnosis, Sharad shared a statement, "They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. “ He went on to add that he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms, while his wife has tested negative but continues to follow all precautionary measures.

“I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger,” he revealed.

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the female lead in the show, is still awaiting her test results. The actor took to social media to inform fans that she is feeling fine as of now.

"Thank you for the concern pouring in. Shall update as and when I get my test results," she posted on Instagram stories.

A few days back Vikaas Kalanti and Priyanka Kalantri had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor said the couple is taking the utmost precautions and care and have isolated themselves. He also urged people who came in contact with them recently to take the necessary precautions.

Celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee too recently tested positive for COVID-19. On 30 September, Gurmeet, who starred with Bonnerjee in the 2008 television series Ramayan, shared the news on Twitter and informed fans that they are in home quarantine.