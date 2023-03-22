Actress Sonali Kulkarni recently came under fire after her latest comment “women are lazy” received a lot of scrutinies online. The actress, who in a recent interview, spoke about modern Indian women and made an unintentional remark at Indian women, calling them “lazy.” While this faced a lot of heat on the internet from both men and women, Sonali has now issued an official apology by sharing a long note on Instagram. Stating that it was not her intention to hurt other women, Sonali sincerely apologised for hurting people’s sentiments. She also added about learning a lot from the incident.

In the note shared on her social media handles, Sonali began by thanking everyone for exhibiting “mature conduct” while reaching out to her on the incident. She went on to clarify herself and wrote, “Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman.”

While pressing on for being “inclusive and empathetic”, she further wrote how women need to shine as “fair and able beings” with all the “vulnerabilities and wisdom.”

Stating that she doesn’t want to be the “centre of sensational situations” Sonali apologised once again and concluded with “I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

Here’s what happened

Sonali Kulkarni while speaking at the event said “Bharat mei bahut saari ladkiyaan alsi hai. (A lot of women in India are lazy)”

Further claiming that women in today’s time just want a boyfriend or husband, who earns well, owns a house, and gets regular increments, she called out to all women to take a stand for themselves and earn for themselves and their families.

