Kareena Kapoor Khan gets age-shamed and body-shamed on social media by netizens for the way she looks in the pictures from her recent outing with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Sometimes I wonder where we are heading to and why there is so much toxicity on social media. Women in Bollywood and the fashion industry are often body shamed and this needs to stop. Who decides the beauty standards? Who decides who is flat or full? Why is everybody pressured to look good? Isn’t it time, that people should stop prescribing as to how a woman should look?

I understand we live in a free country, but there must be some restrictions when it comes to making such poisonous comments. People on social media went to the extent of saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan looks more like a man. Netizens also made fun on her performance in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Let me tell you women today are owning themselves and they don’t want to fit into any beauty standards. Not just actors, all women around the world are defining for themselves as to what is beautiful. In the age of body positivity please stop this body shaming.

We all have evolved as audience in terms of cinema appreciation because of the exposure, but crossing the line in terms of how an artist looks is extremely distasteful. Now no actors want to fit inside boxes and nobody is hiding their age. OTT is giving scope to all actors- male or female to do age appropriate roles. As actor Pankaj Tripathi too in a latest interview on Criminal Justice Season 3 with Firstpost mentioned, “The digital platform doesn’t box you as an artiste.” So, even in mainstream cinema there is a positive shift where there are no discriminations made on the basis of age, colour, shape, size or gender. Every character is important.

To me whether you are a star or a model or not, to dress up in your own individual style is your own personal choice and nobody should have the right to dictate you how you should dress for what occasion. It is the time to be unapologetically you.

All the disgusting comments on social media started when Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out for a lunch outing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. She was seen wearing a pink ganji and track pants while Saif went out in a casual T-shirt and pants. A family outing by Kareena with husband and kids was made into a social media sensation for no reason by calling her flat and old. Are the netizens going to decide what the actors are eating, wearing or partying?

Netizens please note, the idea of beauty has changed over the years and let us decide for ourselves what looks good on us and how much bust or buttock we need to have.

