The iconic Mumtaz, who was the collective heart-throb of the nation in the 1960s and 70s with blockbusters like Khilona, Do Raaste, Dushman, Aap Ki Kasam and Chor Machaye Shor, turns a year older today on July 31. Amid murmurs of her comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, the legend walks down the memory lane in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

How do you manage to stay so young at your age?

I am very particular about my health. I look after everything, my hair ,my teeth, my body ….By God’s grace, I have the physique of a 21-year old( laughs). Shall I tell you something? Even as I am speaking to you, I am sitting on the floor exercising (she sends a video to validate her claim).

You are a true-blue diva.

Thank you. I get so much love from everyone within and outside the film industry to this day. I am blessed. I don’t deserve this kind of adulation. I guess I must have done something right for people to love me even after so many years. I left the film industry forty years ago. For people to still remember me is a miracle.

It’s the good vibes. Your favourite co-star Rajesh Khanna was such a huge star. Why did he lose his stardom in just a few years?

Look, I will say just one thing. We the stars are what we are because of your love. Without your love, we are nothing. It wasn’t entirely Rajesh Khanna’s fault. I remember when he was known as the phenomenon, my bungalow was very close to his. I have seen big-name producers and directors behaving like his chamcha. These respected filmmakers should also have been aware of their own dignity and respect. They would be seen fawning at his feet as if he was God, while his then-girlfriend Anju Mahendroo, poor girl, played host all night. She would serve food and drinks till 3 am. She was such a wonderful person. I have seen the same night-long session at Shammi Kapoor’s home. He used to spend a fortune on entertaining guests. So these stars are also to blame.

Why did Shammi Kapoor need to do this?

I think Shammi Kapoor let himself go and decided to just live life the way he wanted to. But to his credit,, when he came on the sets, he worked hard. The same goes for Rajesh Khanna. It is up to the artists to retain their dignity. Look at Sanjay Bhansali. He is such a huge filmmaker. But he maintains his distance from everyone. He does his work, treats his actors with respect and goes home. You are paying the actors. Why do you need to do their chamchagiri? Do you know who my favourite artiste was? Mohammad Rafi, do you know why?

Why?

Because he was so disciplined, humble, and god-fearing. I loved attending his song recordings. I was very childlike—I still am. I would tease him by screaming, ‘Rafi Saab I love you.’ He would turn towards me, then turn away blushing. He was my favourite.

And you are everyone’s favourite?

I know. It is too much. I can’t handle it. And because I’ve maintained myself, they recognize me immediately. Even my voice…they recognize! What more does a human being want in life? I must have done something good in my last life to deserve this.

Rajesh Khanna should have married Anju Mahendroo?

I know. But then it has to be destined also, no? Who knows what is written in one’s destiny? I had not even thought in my dreams that I would get married to someone from Uganda and that I’d quit and leave. I loved our film industry. All my family and friends lived here only. I thought I’d get married here only with someone. But look where marriage took me.

You and Sharmila Tagore did the maximum number of films with Rajesh Khanna. Was there any rivalry between you two?

Rivalry between me and Sharmila Ji? Not at all. I respect her a lot. She is far more educated and sophisticated than me. I started working from the age of 8 so I learned everything on the job. Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them. I worked round the clock. I didn’t even get time to attend my own film premiers. Those rumours of us hating each other are untrue. Where is the common ground for comparison? That we both worked with Rajesh Khanna? We had our own different audiences. But yes, I did more films with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) than Sharmila Ji did. It was God’s blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka flopped. Sharmila Ji had flops with him. As for Rajesh Khanna, he never fuelled the rivalry, never spoke a word against Sharmila Ji. But yes, he would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendra Ji or Dev (Anand) Saab. He would sulk. But even he worked with other heroines, I never sulked. He thought he owned me. But never mind. It meant he cared for me. One is possessive only about those one cares for.

The films that you did with Rajesh Khanna owe their success to you as much as he?

I cannot compare myself to Rajesh Khanna. He was phenomenal. Yes, perhaps our stars matched on screen. We clicked as a pair. This is God’s blessing. Our stars matched.

You started as child artiste?

Yes, I did four films as a child- Sone Ki Chidiya, Stree , Talaq and Mujhe Jeene Do. Please clarify that I never worked as a junior artiste. I don’t know who makes up such stories about me.

Your journey from supporting roles to the female superstar is exemplary.

It took a lot of hard work and discipline. I had the looks, for which I thank my parents. I take no credit for it. Genes count. Why is everyone in the Kapoor family so beautiful? Because Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor were good-looking… it goes on. If you are good-looking and you work hard, if you can dance, nothing can stop you from attaining success.

Luck also counts?

I don’t believe in luck. My advice to those who want to make something of their lives: never give up. I started at 8 and never gave up. Lage raho Munnabhai! As a heroine, my first film was Faulad with Dara Singh Ji. Dilip Kumar Saab played a big hand in my stardom. If he hadn’t worked with me in Ram aur Shyam, I wouldn’t have been able to become a heroine. Mehmood Saab took portions of my film to show to Dilip Saab. I was nothing in comparison to Dilip Saab and when he said yes to working with me, the industry woke up. I shall remain indebted to him. The offers started pouring in. I was offered Ramesh Sippy’s Seeta Aur Geeta but we couldn't agree on the price.

What was it like working with Dilip Kumar?

Working in Ram Aur Shyam was such a pleasure. Both Dilip Saab and Saira Ji treated me with so much care. Saira Ji was so warm during the shooting. The first scene required me to hit Dilip Saab. I was petrified. He said. ‘Why won’t you hit me? Hit me hard.’. I will never forget the kindness of people like Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Mehmood Saab, Sunil Saab… we lost them so early. Good human beings go away quickly, the ones who are just there keep hanging on forever (laughs).

Is it true that Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry you?

Yes. But he wanted me to give up my career when I was just 17. He used to love me tremendously. I don’t think anyone can give me the same amount of love that he showered on me. I never forgot him. Even today, when his name is mentioned, tears well up in my eyes. Look, it was not a love affair. It was much more. We loved each other deeply. But unfortunately, womenfolk in the Kapoor family did not work during those days. He had to respect his family’s wishes. I had to respect my career.

So you gave up love for your career?

What else could I do? I had a family to support. I was being paid Rs. 8 lakhs even as a struggler. I was the highest paid actress of my times. As a child, when my mother asked whom I wanted to marry when I grow up, I’d say I wanted to marry the son of the Shah-en-Shah Of Iran. I wanted only the best in life. You need to think high.

Why haven’t you written your autobiography as yet?

I have received offers and big money to write my story. I will do it when I am ready. Even when I make a comeback to acting, it would have to be something worthy of me. I watch the films that are being made these days. I am sorry to say, they’ve nothing to offer me. Why should I play the mother or the Bhabhi? I have always done what I wanted in life. God has given me everything. My husband treats me like a queen. He has spoilt me.

