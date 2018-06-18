Uttar Pradesh Police arrests three for attempting to cheat in UP Police Public Services Commission exam

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three men in Allahabad, who were attempting to cheat in the UP Police Public Services Commission (PSC) exam for constable recruitment which was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, according to media reports.

According to ANI, the men were planning to send pictures of the question paper, to solvers while sitting in the examination hall. The solvers would then send the answers through a spy mike. The solvers had allegedly charged Rs 5 lakhs per candidate.

The STF arrested the three men and recovered Rs 4 lakh and identity cards of 12 persons from their possession, said a report on IndiaTV News.

The report also said that the three others were arrested in Gorakhpur and have been identified as Anil Giri, Anand Yadav, and Amarnath Yadav. The police said that Giri had confessed to having taken money from candidates to help them cheat. Since he was a BSc and LLB graduate, he was going to provide the candidates the answers and Amarnath Yadav was the one responsible for helping the candidates connect with Giri and Amarnath Yadav.

Three arrested by police in #Allahabad along with electronic devices they were going to use for cheating in UP Police Public Services Commission (PSC) constable recruitment exam scheduled for today & tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GZd2DN5RWf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2018

The exam, which is going to be held in 860 centres across 56 districts is going to recruit for 41,520 posts and over 23 lakhs candidates had applied for it.

An IndiaTV News report said that authorities have strict measures to prevent cheating. They have implemented a dress code for the candidates to follow. They have also prohibited the aspirants to wear shoes, heels, flowers or heavy jewellery.

The exam will start at 10 am today.