Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge could land fans in jail, warning issued in public interest

Drake released his new album titled Scorpion on 29 June featuring a tracklist of 25 songs which included 'In My Feelings,' a song that triggered a social media challenge. Instagrammer Shiggy launched the dance craze in June and ever since it has taken over the internet where people can be seen doing the routine outside their slow-rolling vehicles. However, he recently reminded his followers that the challenge is not about getting out of a moving car.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the USA issued a statement after witnessing numerous dangerous dance videos, some which of which resulted in accidents and injuries.

According to Billboard, this challenge could also land you in jail too. In Abu Dhabi, three social media celebrities were arrested after officials said their dancing "endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law." In Spain, fans can face criminal charges for the same and Egyptian police have warned that anyone disrupting traffic could get a year in prison and a $167 fine. Hollywood celebrities from Ciara and her Seattle Seahawk husband Russell Wilson, Will Smith to New York Giants star Odell Beckham, have also jumped on the #InMyFeelingsChallange bandwagon with their own renditions.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 12:25 PM