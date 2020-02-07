Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta unveils Emraan Hashmi's first look as a cop chasing John Abraham's gangster

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has unveiled the first look of Emraan Hashmi from their upcoming gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. Sporting a moustache, Hashmi's role seems like of a lionhearted, determined cop in the film. In one of the stills, Hashmi looks intense while aiming his revolver at the camera.

In his tweet, Gupta reveals the entire team was nervous about how Hashmi's look would turn out. He also refers to one of the stills as one of his favourite moments in the movie.

Here are the stills

Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi

would pull off the deadly cop’s look.

Just look with what style he has pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/BdB2FuYLoB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

#MUMBAISAGA

One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

He had earlier debuted John Abraham's look from the movie. The actor, who plays a gangster in the film, sported a red tilak on his forehead, a simple kurta, and a gold chain.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film, a Times of India report states, will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

Sanjay Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Kaabil, had said his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date. "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it," Gupta said in a statement.

Mumbai Saga, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir, is scheduled to release on 19 June.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 15:26:40 IST