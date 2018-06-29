Mulk teaser reveals Rishi Kapoor is accused in treason case while Taapsee Pannu is his lawyer in Anubhav Sinha film

The teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor's Mulk has been released just a day after their characters were revealed in the first look posters. The 50 second clip sets the pace for an intense courtroom drama wherein Aarti Mohammed (played by Taapsee), a defence lawyer, represents Murad Ali Mohammed (played by Rishi), a Muslim man accused of being a traitor in court.

The teaser claims that the drama is based on a series of true events in which a Muslim family based in Varanasi is accused of treason. Prateik Babbar, whose role had been kept under wraps so far, makes an appearance as another accused being taken to jail in a police van. The teaser has an obvious patriotic fervour to it with Taapsee delivering dialogues about what it really takes to become a nation.

Mulk also marks Anubhav Sinha's return to film direction who had last helmed Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's superhero film Ra.One in 2011. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha, the film is slated to release on 3 August, 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 13:37 PM