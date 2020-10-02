Mukesh Khanna to develop his iconic Doordarshan show Shaktimaan into superhero trilogy
The first film in the Shaktimaan trilogy is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of 2021.
Mukesh Khanna, veteran actor who used to don Shaktimaan's cape as India's favourite superhero in the '90s, is in the process of striking a three-film franchise deal for the tele-series, Mirror reports.
Confirming the news, Khanna told the publication that he was elated that the series is returning in the film format. "It is an evergreen, and an extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth, but ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over," Khanna said.
The first film in the trilogy is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of 2021. Khanna added that as an entertainer, he feels responsible for the kind of content put out under the Shaktimaan banner, especially for the people who grew up with the series.
Shaktimaan was among the multiple shows that had re-runs on Doordarshan during the lockdown induced by coronavirus. DD's other iconic old shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, and Flop Show were also brought back for viewing during the period.
Shaktimaan aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, and charted the adventures of the eponymous superhero. It featured Khanna as a photographer named Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, who worked for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels.
Check out these posts
View this post on Instagram
देश भर में शक्तिमान के दोस्त शक्तिमान को रात ८.३० से ९ बजे तक देख रहे है। पर शिकायतें मिली कि आधे घंटे में पूरा एंजोय नहीं कर पा रहे प्लीज़ एक घंटा कर दीजिए। मैंने शक्तिमान की शक्ति इस्तेमाल कर DD को मनाया और बन गई आप लोगों के लिए ये ख़ुशख़बरी। देखिए ये विडीओ और ख़ुशी मनाइए।
View this post on Instagram
Can anyone imagine Shaktimaan on a horse !!! Here he is. Enjoy. A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna) on
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Emmy Awards 2020: Networks, streaming services pledge to donate $2.8 mn to fight child hunger
The Television Academy announced that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged a $100,000 donation for every Emmy they win.
Amish Tripathi's novel Legend of Suheldev to get feature film adaptation; author will produce movie
Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India tells the story of a semi-legendary Indian king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich in the 11th century.
PariWar review: A talented ensemble cast is wasted in this witless six-part family comedy
Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Singh, and Vijay Raaz work some punch into the lifeless material.