Mukesh Khanna to develop his iconic Doordarshan show Shaktimaan into superhero trilogy

The first film in the Shaktimaan trilogy is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of 2021.

Mukesh Khanna, veteran actor who used to don Shaktimaan's cape as India's favourite superhero in the '90s, is in the process of striking a three-film franchise deal for the tele-series, Mirror reports.

Confirming the news, Khanna told the publication that he was elated that the series is returning in the film format. "It is an evergreen, and an extremely contemporary story. In every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth, but ultimately, truth and positivity triumph over," Khanna said.

The first film in the trilogy is expected to go on the floors in the latter half of 2021. Khanna added that as an entertainer, he feels responsible for the kind of content put out under the Shaktimaan banner, especially for the people who grew up with the series.

Shaktimaan was among the multiple shows that had re-runs on Doordarshan during the lockdown induced by coronavirus. DD's other iconic old shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, and Flop Show were also brought back for viewing during the period.

Shaktimaan aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, and charted the adventures of the eponymous superhero. It featured Khanna as a photographer named Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, who worked for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels.

