Be it with her Hollywood releases or spilling the beans about being sidelined in Bollywood, global star Priyanka Chopra has made headlines every now and then. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, the first woman and person of colour to direct a Star Wars film. Celebrating her feat, Priyanka called Sharmeen ‘South Asian’. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, however, expressed displeasure and took this opportunity to slam Priyanka and noted that the filmmaker is a Pakistani first and then a South Asian.

Siddiqui took to Twitter and said, “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Priyanka, while congratulating Sharmeen on her Instagram stories, wrote, “First person of colour and first woman to direct a Star Wars film – and she’s South Asian! What a historic moment, Sharmeen. So so proud of you, my friend. May the force be with you!”

Apart from Priyanka, other celebrities including Mehwish Haya and Mahira Khan extended their congratulatory messages to Sharmeen for the movie. While, Wajahat Rauf and Adnan Malik congratulated the director by commenting on her Instagram post.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker and producer. She is popular for documentary films such as Saving Face, A Girl in the River, among others. Sharmeen will direct Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and it will star Daisy Ridley who will be seen again as Jedi Master Rey in this instalment of Star Wars franchise. The movie will be set after the 2019 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and will revolve around how Rey builds a new Jedi order.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the promotions of her upcoming drama series Citadel where she will portray the role of agent Nadia Sinh. She was last seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections in 2021

