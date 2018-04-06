MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh to appear as guest stars on Dan Dana Dan, Sunil Grover-Shilpa Shinde's IPL-themed show

The Sunil Grover-Shilpa Shinde web show Dan Dana Dan has already become the talk of the town and now, it has been reported that MS Dhoni will be seen in the comedy show as soon as it is launched.

Dan Dana Dan, which is being made on the lines of Extra Innings, will have a punch of comedy along with some dissections of cricket at the upcoming Indian Premier League. The show will be live streaming on Jio TV during the matches.

Popular TV faces like Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai and Sugandha Mishra will be joining the core team of web series. While the fans await witnessing Shilpa Shinde's comeback soon after her robust stint on Bigg Boss 11, it will be interesting to see how the former Kapil Sharma aide Sunil Grover will put in his comedy skill into a cricket related comedy show.

Now that the news of MS Dhoni, along with Harbhajan Singh, appearing on the show has come out, the popularity of the show is only expected to go up.

A few pictures of MS Dhoni along with Sunil Grover from the sets of Dan Dana Dan are also floating on the internet.

Even Preeti Simoes shared a few pictures on Instagram.

The show is being helmed by Simoes sisters along with Frames Productions. Preeti and Neeti Simoes have also worked quite closely with Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:38 PM