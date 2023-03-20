According to trade experts, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway picked up momentum as day one progressed. On the days of the release on Friday, the film made 1.27 crores [535 screens]. On the other hand, Nandita Das’s Zwigato which features Kapil Sharma in the lead role, managed to collect merely 42 lakhs on its opening day on Friday. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office report on Twitter and he wrote: “Released at limited screens [409] and shows, Zwigato puts up a dull score on day one. The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend.

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato clashed with Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office. The film performed better than Zwigato at the box office and it collected 1.27 crore on Friday. Both are small budget films. But the buzz around Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was way more than Zwigato. Most importantly because the story was based on the real life struggles of a mother, Sagarika Chakraborty to get her children back.

Though both the stories of the films were promising, but the story of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway reached more people because of the popularity of the incident which happened in Norway when a young couple’s children were snatched away from her on grounds of bad parenting. Filmmaker Ashima Chibber’s movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji revolves around a mother’s fight for her two young children who were literally snatched away from her on the grounds of bad parenting by the Norway Children’s Welfare Program.

