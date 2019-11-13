Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal accused of fraudulently selling film's rights to distributor in Bihar

Debamitra Biswal, the director of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor, has been accused of fraud, reports Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). According to a statement petition filed on 6 November at a district court in Saran, Biswal admitted to selling the film's rights for Rs 32 lakh without the studio and production house's knowledge.

The petitioner further claims that the transaction was made in the presence of Shetty, who plays Annie. The production house and studio are taking legal action against Biswal.

Viacom18 Studios, Woodpecker Movies, Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia have produced Motichoor Chaknachoor. Woodpecker Movies' lawyer told IANS: "The matter is of clear fraud and collusion and we are now investigating and approaching the honourable court for relief of same,"

The film narrates the story of two people struggling to find their perfect better halves. Siddiqui essays the role of a 36-year-old Dubai returned NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi, who, after a lot of struggles, marries a girl named Annie. Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder Tyagi with the hope of making a living in Dubai.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shetty spoke about the film's story, "I don’t think the film is made to make things unconventional. We naturally have an age difference in the film. It’s very organic and I don’t think it’s wrong. My grandparents are 20 years apart. However, there is an underlying message in the film on dowry, classism and how women are looked [down] upon."

Other than Shetty and the Sacred Games star the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is expected to hit theatres on 15 November alongside Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan.

