Morgan Freeman will keep SAG Life Achievement Award as investigation into sexual harassment claims concludes

Screen actors union, SAG-AFTRA, said it will not rescind Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman's SAG Life Achievement Award after it completed an investigation into reports of inappropriate behaviour toward several women.

The award was presented during this year's SAG Awards.

"Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman. As always, the details of the investigation are confidential," said SAG-AFTRA spokesperson in a statement issued to Variety.

SAG-AFTRA launched the investigation in May following a CNN report that said that eight women had come forward with allegations "they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour" by Freeman.

As per Variety, Freeman clarified allegation in May regarding the CNN report saying, “I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

National Geographic, meanwhile, which had suspended production of Freeman's The Story of God in order to investigate the allegations, announced last week that production of the show would resume after clearing him any inappropriate behaviour on the show.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 11:57 AM