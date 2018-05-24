Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behaviour, sexual harassment by multiple women

Hollywood acting legend Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women. According to a report by CNN, at least 16 women have spoken to the channel about their unpleasant experiences with the octogenarian.

Of these 16, eight have accused the actor of outright sexual misconduct while others claim to have experienced inappropriate behaviour by him either on film sets or while working at his production company named Revelations Entertainment, reports CNN.

"He did comment on our bodies... We knew that if he was coming by ... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted," said a woman who was part of the production staff of the 2012 movie Now You See Me.

In the detailed report, CNN revealed that the numerous people they spoke to during their reportage have said that these untoward incidences happened in public and not in private, unlike many cases in the past involving names like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey among others.

Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award winner (Best Supporting Actor 2004 for Million Dollar Baby) and has starred in some of Hollywood's best-rated films including Driving Miss Daisy, Se7en, Bruce Almighty and Shawshank Redemption. He also starred in Christopher Nolan's The Batman trilogy, and Now You See Me, to name a few.

