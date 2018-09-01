Morgan Freeman's The Story of God to return for third season amidst sexual misconduct investigation

Los Angeles: Nat Geo will resume production of the third season of Morgan Freemans The Story of God after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor.

Nat Geo on 31 August released a statement to share the update about the series, reports variety.com.

"Through production on critically acclaimed series The Story of God and The Story of Us, we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman," the network said in a statement on 31 August.

"When we learned of recent allegations surrounding Mr. Freeman completely unrelated to our work with him, as a precaution we paused production on our new season in order to complete a thorough investigation led by our parent company Fox, executed through an independent investigator."

"The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman," the statement continued.

"We have now made the decision to move forward with the production of season three of The Story of God.

"This series has expanded our understanding of religion and culture around the world and has touched many of our fans, and along with Morgan and the team at Revelations Entertainment, we look forward to resuming pre-production this September. As a company, we take all issues of harassment very seriously and we're confidently assured by the results of the investigation. The new season will premiere globally on National Geographic Channels in 2019."

The decision to halt production on the show came after a May report in which eight people claimed that Freeman engaged in sexual harassment or other inappropriate behaviour towards them with eight others claiming to have witnessed the behaviour.

Freeman issued two statements apologising for his behaviour, but insisted in the second statement that "I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false."

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 16:56 PM