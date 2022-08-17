Morfydd Clark talks about carrying Cate Blanchet’s mantel as Galadriel in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video’s upcoming fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fans excited about many things, especially the mightiest and fairest immortal elf, Galadriel. Welsh Actress Morfydd Clark who plays the younger version of Galadriel in the much-awaited series is super excited about it. Clark describes the iconic character as “fiery and hopeful, who is haunted by the death of her brother, she’s on a quest for vengeance.”

Played by Australian actress Cate Blanchett in the original trilogy earlier, the upcoming Amazon Original series is set thousands of years ahead of The Lord of the Rings. Morfydd Clark believes she is lucky to carry the seasoned actress’ mantle, but it gave her an opportunity to put her own stamp on the character.

“I feel extremely fortunate to play a character that has been played by one of the greatest actresses in the world, Cate Blanchett. Galadriel has been a part of many cartoons, plays and radio shows, so it is my pleasure to be in that long line, and I’m sure that I won’t be the last,” expressed Clark.

The actress is in awe of J.R.R Tolkein and his unique world of fantasy. “There's something so special about Tolkein because he doesn't fade, his imagination was so vast. He wrote thousands of years of history, I've never read anything like that and if I know that it's been influenced by him, it’s going to be great,” she said.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores major events in Middle-earth Second Age. Prime Video will exclusively premiere 2 episodes on September 2, followed by a weekly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada that concludes on October 14.

