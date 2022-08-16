‘Númenor is a very nautical society,’ says queen regent Míriel in a new clip from Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Original’s forthcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers on the journey of the lesser-known Middle-earth Second Age. The much-awaited Prime Video series introduces a new storyline, reveals about the Harfoots, and sets sail to the never-before-seen island kingdom of Númenor. The latest clip that Prime Video dropped shows the Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, introducing Númenor, as “the westernmost of all mortal realms.”

Surrounded by the ocean, the island kingdom offers picturesque views with a grand history. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Míriel, the queen regent of Númenor, describes it as “a very nautical society at the height of its power.” Pharazôn, a Númenórean advisor, played by actor Trystan Gravelle explains how “half the island wants to cling to the Elvish culture, while the other half wants to go their separate ways.” Elendil, a Númenórean sailor, played by actor Llyod Owen who foresees the upcoming tragedy feels, “to be able to go back and find new manure at its peak it's extraordinary, but it's at a tipping point.”

Set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkein’s The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit, the series revolves around major events including the fall of Númenor. Fresh episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released every week starting September 2, 2022, on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

