After delivering many hit shows, Disney + Hotstar recently entertained the audience with Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which turned out to be an action-packed, mind-bending and globetrotting drama. Directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the series featured a new genre of an MCU hero who is vengeful and complex. The show has already emerged a global blockbuster and while you must be contemplating whether to catch this series or not, we give you 5 key reasons to prove that Moon Knight is a must-watch.

Engrossing script

Head writer Jeremy Slater and his team impressed the audience with an engrossing script of Moon Knight. The team also got the right references to Egyptian culture and symbolism in the story.

Larger-than-life realistic sets

The larger-than-life sets built at Origo Studios in Budapest, Hungary turned out to be a visual spectacle for fans. The Origo Studios featured 10 stages (8 soundstages, 2 VFX/multimedia stages) totalling 195,000 square feet and 10 acres of the backlot.

Impeccable performances of the star cast

Apart from the superlative performance by the Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac as the lead, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and others impressed the audience with their impeccable acts.

Arthur Harrow as a cult leader

Arthur Harrow’s look was inspired by cult leaders of the past and is simple, classic and elegant. The robe was made from linen fabric with a rust colour to show a richness against the sand colours and the neutral London colours. The costume is monk-like to give it a more worldly, international feel, complete with oversized woven sandals reflecting what a monk would wear. He wears two bracelets with symbolism from ancient Egyptian art that represents death.

