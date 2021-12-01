Money Heist might be coming to an end, but its story is set to continue through one of its most popular characters -- Berlin. The character played by Spanish actor Pedro Alonso is getting his own spin-off that will arrive on Netflix in 2023.

Money Heist, otherwise known as La Casa De Papel, is coming to an end but Netflix is planning to expand the heist universe. You read that right! During its global fan event, the makers of the series announced the new show titled Berlin. Netflix also announced that in the Korean version of Money Heist, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo will play Berlin.

The show is set to launch in 2023. Netflix didn’t give out many details of the spinoff, but the Berlin character, otherwise called Andrés de Fonollosa, is the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and also planned the Bank of Spain heist, which he shared with The Professor and Palermo. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath, and is seen being at loggerheads with Tokyo and Nairobi more than once. He eventually manages to win over the viewers with his leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together. He puts himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow gang members from the cops at the end of the first heist. But given the popularity Berlin achieved, the makers brought him back in flashbacks as the mastermind of the second and ongoing heist at the Bank of Spain.

Berlin’s love story and marriage to Tatiana, and the introduction of his son Rafael in the show recently, only piqued the interest of the audience, encouraging Netflix to greenlit a spin-off on the character.

For now, Berlin will return in Money Heist season 5 part 2, that marks curtains down of the globally hit crime drama on the streaming platform.

The series was created by Alex Pina and tells the story of the heists through the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. It also stars Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will release on December 3.